LOUIS, RODNOR

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 11:57

Date of Birth: 01/20/1999 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1213 14 STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: US-1 19 MM, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.067 MAKING FALSE REPORT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

