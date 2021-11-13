LOUTTIT, DYLAN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 09:36

Date of Birth: 12/27/1991 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5007 2ND WAY, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33064

Occupation: AC/APPL TECH in POMPANO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173194 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008261

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

