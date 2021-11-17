LOVE, RYAN TODD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 14:14
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 2315 WHITMAN ST, CLEARWATER, FL 33765
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 311 JOHNSON RD/20 MM OC, SUGARLOAF
Arresting Officer/Agency: JENNIFER KETCHAM - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175104 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008357
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS