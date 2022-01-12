LOVELL, DAVID ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 23:54

Date of Birth: 08/03/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 212 15TH ST, RICHMOND, IN 47374

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US-1/SR-5 SB @ 12 ST. , MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BENJAMIN ELMORE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006105 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000322

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

