LUCIO, ERNEST ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 14:06

Date of Birth: 07/13/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2650 16TH TERRACE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33035

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 93911 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: MERCEDES GUEVARA - MCSO\SRO

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020192 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000933

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1b AGGRAV ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you