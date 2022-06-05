Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 01:54

Date of Birth: 06/30/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1031 WESTMONT CIR, SPRINGFIELD, OH 45503

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 99701 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098562 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004532

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you