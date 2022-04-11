LUMBI, JOSE MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 20:37

Date of Birth: 04/25/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2693 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BARTENDER

Arrest Location: 1029 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2a BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you