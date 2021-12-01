LUMPKIN, HENRY ALBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 16:34

Date of Birth: 05/16/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 66 HIBISCUS LANE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 69 Hibiscus Lane, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD139566 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF006377

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-SELL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-SELL

Recommended for you