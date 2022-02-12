LUONGO, SYDNEY TAYLOR

Arrest Date/Time: 02/12/2022 | 18:43

Date of Birth: 10/07/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 131 SIOUX STREET, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: STATE ROAD 905, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARIO BENEDETTI - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO22CAD025112 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001194

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER