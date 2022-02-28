Arrest Date/Time: 02/27/2022 | 21:53

Date of Birth: 07/29/1992 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1016 MARLIN LAKES CIR, SARASOTA, FL 34232

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 19540 INDIAN MOUND DR/19.5 MM GU, SUGARLOAF

Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD034387 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001613

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER