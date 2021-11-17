LYTLE, JOSHUA JOHN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 13:33
Date of Birth: 06/03/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1801 NORTH ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175144 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008359
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR