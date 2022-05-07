Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 12:25

Date of Birth: 12/02/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 655 43RD PL, MIAMI, FL 33126

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: CARIBBEAN AVE / 92.5 MM OC, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078299 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003719

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION

Recommended for you