MACHIN, ALEXEIS

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 18:59

Date of Birth: 10/26/1973 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9120 152 AVE, MIAMI, FL 33196

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID STUBBLEFIELD - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163343 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007704

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06. 5012

Recommended for you