MAES, NATHAN ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 12:36
Date of Birth: 05/12/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 4800 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: COOK in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 4800 OVERSEAS, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: LEE MORTENSON - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176563 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008428
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION