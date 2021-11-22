MAHARAJ, RISHI NICHOLES

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/22/2021 | 02:21
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 15441 306 STREET, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033
Occupation: SERVER in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD177222 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008459
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS