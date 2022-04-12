MAJORS, ANGELICA RENEE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 00:25

Date of Birth: 10/18/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3040 WILHELMINA WAY, BIG PINE, FL 33043

Occupation: TATTOO ARTIST in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3340 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

