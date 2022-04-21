Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 19:56

Date of Birth: 07/10/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068308 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003230

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

