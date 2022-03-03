MALONE, IAN CHRISTIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 02:02

Date of Birth: 08/03/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1124 46TH AVE, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

Occupation: SECURITY in MIAMI

Arrest Location: LAGUNA AVE / 99.6 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035735 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001690

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

