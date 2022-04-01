MANSO, DAVID RICARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 15:17

Date of Birth: 05/07/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: H

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, HOMESTEAD, FL

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 99623 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055304 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002626

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you