MANUEL, RUDY ALFONSO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/15/2022 | 03:03

Date of Birth: 10/24/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 3200 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you