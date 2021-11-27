MARCHANT, ZENA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 05:23

Date of Birth: 02/20/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 85361 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179763 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008591

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 365.172.14 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES