MARIMON, BILLY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/11/2022 | 18:45

Date of Birth: 01/06/1963 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 621 PALM DRIVE, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: BIKE TECH in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 105300 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD002497 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000131

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC