MARKAJ, MARIO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/24/2022 | 19:34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2420 8TH TER, POMPANO BEACH, FL 33064

Occupation: CEO in POMPANO BEACH

Arrest Location: 500 BURTON DR, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070394 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003324

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 787.02.1a KIDNAP-FALSE IMPRISONMENT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

