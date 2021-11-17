MARRERO, CHARLYNN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 01:55
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000 Age: 21 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 100 BUTTONWOOD LANE, LAYTON, FL 33001
Occupation: STUDENT in MARATHON
Arrest Location: US1,
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174924 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008348
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS