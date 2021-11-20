Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 14:03
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 950 127 CT, MIAMI, FL 33184
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 251 KEY DEER BLVD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS FRICKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD160515 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007564
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC