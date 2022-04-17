MARTIN, HAROLD WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/17/2022 | 02:33

Date of Birth: 06/22/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1300 15TH COURT, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: PPLIANCE INSTALLER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1300 15TH CT , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY