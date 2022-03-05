MARTIN, ROBERT M

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 12:04

Date of Birth: 08/13/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2696 LAKE SHORE RD, GILFORD, NH 03249

Occupation: WRITER in CHICAGO

Arrest Location: 2312 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

