Arrest Date/Time: 11/01/2021 | 21:18
Date of Birth: 07/14/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1026 WHITE ST UNIT 3, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 3 AVE, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167537 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007941
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH