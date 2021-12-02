MARTINEZ CHIROLDE, LUIS ALEJANDRO

Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 07:07

Date of Birth: 05/27/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2481 17TH, MIAMI, FL 33140

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 / 102 MM SB ,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDERSEN HARRILL - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182275 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008728

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

