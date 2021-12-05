MARTINEZ, GABRIEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 12/05/2021 | 20:25
Date of Birth: 03/06/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 100 BURTON DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: SERVER
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD ASKINS - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD184106 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008820
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION