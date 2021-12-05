MARTINEZ, GABRIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/05/2021 | 20:25

Date of Birth: 03/06/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 100 BURTON DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: SERVER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD ASKINS - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184106 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008820

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION