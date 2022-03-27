MARTINEZ, LUIS GABRIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/27/2022 | 11:57

Date of Birth: 11/07/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10735 145TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33186

Occupation: DRIVER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: US1 AND ORANGE DR , ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD051959 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002460

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS