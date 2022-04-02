Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 11:42

Date of Birth: 07/17/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: H

Address: GENERAL DELIVERY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3770 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055783 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002654

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

