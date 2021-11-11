MARVIN, ROBERT RICHARD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/11/2021 | 16:48
Date of Birth: 02/26/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 27310 BARBATOS LN, RAMROD KEY,
Occupation: HELPER
Arrest Location: 38801 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: DONALD STULLKEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD172254 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008225
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH