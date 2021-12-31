MASTERSON, ZOE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/31/2021 | 17:08

Date of Birth: 03/20/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 2120 ALLIE ST, CLEVLAND, TN 37323

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN KEEN - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197717 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009571

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

