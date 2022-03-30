MATEOS CASTANEDA, FRANCISCO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/29/2022 | 00:42

Date of Birth: 04/11/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1820 66TH AVE, NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL 33068

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052824 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002508

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

