MAUS, KIMBERLY ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 10:54

Date of Birth: 05/27/1970 Age: 51 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1627 PUEBLO AVE, MESA, AZ 85202

Occupation: BUYER in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074683 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003565

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION