Arrest Date/Time: 06/06/2022 | 21:36

Date of Birth: 07/28/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1303 LAKE SIDE VILLAGE, MORGAN TOWN, WV 26508

Occupation: REGISTERED NURSE in MORGAN TOWN

Arrest Location: 729 WINDSOR LN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER