MAXWELL, MARTIN BOYD

Arrest Date/Time: 01/13/2022 | 08:28

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 106003 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: BAR TENDER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: US1/SR5 103 MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR MORALES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006858 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000355

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH