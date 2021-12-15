Arrest Date/Time: 12/15/2021 | 03:27

Date of Birth: 07/09/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 85361 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 85351 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188833 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009120

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you