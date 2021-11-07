MAYER, TODD L

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 01:21
Date of Birth: 06/13/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 4536 POPULAR LEVEL ROAD, LOUISVILLE, KY 40213
Occupation: OWNER in LOUISVILLE
Arrest Location: 88500 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: WARDELL HANNA - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170070 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008096
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY