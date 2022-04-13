MAYS, STEVEN PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 11:20

Date of Birth: 08/10/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1745 SCHNEBLY RD, XENIA, OH 45385

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062818 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002986

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you