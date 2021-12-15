Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 21:30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 630 EATON ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 29859 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188678 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009113

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX

