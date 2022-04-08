MCADAMS, WILLIAM SHANE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 05:34

Date of Birth: 02/24/1979 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1101 69TH AVE W, BRADENTON, FL 34207

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059320 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002832

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you