MCATEE, EMILY ELIZABETH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 03:24

Date of Birth: 03/20/1996 Age: 25 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 17107 NORTH BAY RD, SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FD 33160

Occupation: SALES

Arrest Location: 925 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

