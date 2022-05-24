Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 19:02

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 89202 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: SERVER in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090007 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004217

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you