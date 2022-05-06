MCDANIEL, TINA REA

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 12:42

Date of Birth: 05/11/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6221 JALYN RD, PENSACOLA, FL 32503

Occupation: HOUSEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 4095 S. ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072073 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003433

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

