MCINTYRE, RENEE NACOLE

Arrest Date/Time: 10/28/2021 | 20:27

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 27364 140TH AVE, PRINCETON, FL 33032

Occupation: CAREGIVER

Arrest Location: 98800 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165550 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007818

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL