MCINTYRE, RENEE NACOLE

Arrest Date/Time: 10/28/2021 | 20:27
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: B
Address: 27364 140TH AVE, PRINCETON, FL 33032
Occupation: CAREGIVER
Arrest Location: 98800 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165550 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007818
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL