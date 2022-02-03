MCKIBBEN, JAMES MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 02/03/2022 | 01:45

Date of Birth: 12/31/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2928 PATTERSON AVE., KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 5300 MACDONALD AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003745 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000194

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC