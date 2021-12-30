MCKINLEY, BRIAN MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 12:17

Date of Birth: 03/11/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4726 AIRPORT ROAD, ROY, UT 84067

Occupation: MECHANIC in ROY

Arrest Location: 10 HIGH POINT RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARTIN DIGRIUS - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196932 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009541

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3a BURGL

