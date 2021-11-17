MCLAUGHLIN, RYAN DOUGLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 17:13

Date of Birth: 01/20/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 58662 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 3981 OCEAN TER,

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL SLOUGH - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD175219 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008368

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

